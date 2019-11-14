UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Council For Research In Water Resources (PCRWR) Revives All Water Testing Laboratories

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 03:05 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Chairman, Pakistan Council for Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) Dr Muhammad Ashraf Thursday said his council has made all the water testing laboratories functional which will help ensure provision of clean drinking water to citizens.

Out of 25 water testing laboratories of PCRWR across the country,18 laboratories were dysfunctional since last many years and over 200 employees working there were shifted to the other departments.

Talking to APP, Dr Ashraf said the Minister of Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain soon after assuming charge of his office decided to make all the laboratories functional to provide direly needed facility of water quality testing.

Earlier, only six labs of PCRWR in Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore, Tandojam and Bahawalpur were functional however, the remaining labs were not operational since long.

These all labs have started working again with transfer of employees back to their offices, Dr Ashraf said and hoped these labs would help make the authority self sufficient and help in revenue generation, he said.

PCRWR has also developed microbiological testing kits, low-cost arsenic detection testing kits and production of chlorination and disinfection tablets for ensuring provision of clean drinking water, he said.

The council is offering water quality testing and advisory services as a continuous activity for the detection and source localization of pollution and quantification of pollutants by using international standard methods for assessment of drinking water (potable, bottled and mineral water), irrigation water, industrial effluents, aquatic life and eco-system (fisheries etc.), filtration systems, recreational pollutants and environmental impacts.

More Stories From Pakistan

