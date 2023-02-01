Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) organizes workshop on Draft National Water Conservation Strategy

Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) in collaboration with IWMI, Pakistan, and the Federal Flood Commission (FFC) organized a national-level consultation workshop on Draft National Water Conservation Strategy and stock-taking assignments for the implementation of the National Water Policy and launching of water quality research outcomes in the form of four key reports here Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) in collaboration with IWMI, Pakistan, and the Federal Flood Commission (FFC) organized a national-level consultation workshop on Draft National Water Conservation Strategy and stock-taking assignments for the implementation of the National Water Policy and launching of water quality research outcomes in the form of four key reports here Wednesday.

Representatives from various federal and provincial departments and UN agencies attended the workshop, said a statement issued here.

Chairman of Federal Flood Commission Ahmad Kamal highlighted the salient features of the national water policy and briefed about the goal of the national water policy and the need for the development of the strategy.

Chairman PCRWR Dr. Muhammad Ashraf stressed the need for water conservation in all water use sectors and the basic idea for developing the strategy.

He also described the complete process of development of this document.

Dr. Mohsin Hafeez, Country Representative, IWMI Pakistan, briefed the audience about the purpose and expected outcomes of the stock-taking initiatives.

He also highlighted that the data received from the stakeholders would be helpful in the development of a baseline for the effective implementation of the national water policy 2018.

Secretary, PCRWR Dr. Hifza Rasheed elaborated on the outcomes and key findings of the PCRWR research reports.

Chief WASH UNICEF Mr. Haile Gashaw appreciated the efforts of the organizations involved in the development of National Water Conservation Strategies and ensured full support to move towards regulations and practical implementation of the National Water Policy in true spirit.

During the technical session, Dr. Hifza Rasheed gave a detailed presentation on the salient features of the Draft National Water Conservation Strategy. Deputy Director PCRWR Muhammad Kashif Manzoor presented the updated progress on the data for the stock-taking assignment.