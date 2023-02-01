UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Council Of Research In Water Resources (PCRWR) Organizes Workshop On Draft National Water Conservation Strategy

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2023 | 08:06 PM

Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) organizes workshop on Draft National Water Conservation Strategy

Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) in collaboration with IWMI, Pakistan, and the Federal Flood Commission (FFC) organized a national-level consultation workshop on Draft National Water Conservation Strategy and stock-taking assignments for the implementation of the National Water Policy and launching of water quality research outcomes in the form of four key reports here Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) in collaboration with IWMI, Pakistan, and the Federal Flood Commission (FFC) organized a national-level consultation workshop on Draft National Water Conservation Strategy and stock-taking assignments for the implementation of the National Water Policy and launching of water quality research outcomes in the form of four key reports here Wednesday.

Representatives from various federal and provincial departments and UN agencies attended the workshop, said a statement issued here.

Chairman of Federal Flood Commission Ahmad Kamal highlighted the salient features of the national water policy and briefed about the goal of the national water policy and the need for the development of the strategy.

Chairman PCRWR Dr. Muhammad Ashraf stressed the need for water conservation in all water use sectors and the basic idea for developing the strategy.

He also described the complete process of development of this document.

Dr. Mohsin Hafeez, Country Representative, IWMI Pakistan, briefed the audience about the purpose and expected outcomes of the stock-taking initiatives.

He also highlighted that the data received from the stakeholders would be helpful in the development of a baseline for the effective implementation of the national water policy 2018.

Secretary, PCRWR Dr. Hifza Rasheed elaborated on the outcomes and key findings of the PCRWR research reports.

Chief WASH UNICEF Mr. Haile Gashaw appreciated the efforts of the organizations involved in the development of National Water Conservation Strategies and ensured full support to move towards regulations and practical implementation of the National Water Policy in true spirit.

During the technical session, Dr. Hifza Rasheed gave a detailed presentation on the salient features of the Draft National Water Conservation Strategy. Deputy Director PCRWR Muhammad Kashif Manzoor presented the updated progress on the data for the stock-taking assignment.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Flood Water Progress 2018 All From Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited

Recent Stories

Switzerland to Create Gas Reserves for Winter 2023 ..

Switzerland to Create Gas Reserves for Winter 2023-2024 - Government

16 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan Probing Attack on Embassy in Tehran - P ..

Azerbaijan Probing Attack on Embassy in Tehran - President

18 minutes ago
 US Fed set to slow rate hikes but signal inflation ..

US Fed set to slow rate hikes but signal inflation fight not over

18 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding flood relief activitie ..

DC chairs meeting regarding flood relief activities

16 minutes ago
 Crime review meeting held at Police Lines Headquar ..

Crime review meeting held at Police Lines Headquarter

16 minutes ago
 Indonesian islanders file Holcim climate complaint ..

Indonesian islanders file Holcim climate complaint

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.