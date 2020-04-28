UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Council Of Research In Water Resources (PCRWR) Declares Seven Mineral Water Brands Unsafe

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 05:39 PM

Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) declares seven mineral water brands unsafe

Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) Tuesday declared seven brands of Mineral water unsafe for human consumption out of 61 samples collected from different cities as per its quarterly report (January to March) issued today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) Tuesday declared seven brands of Mineral water unsafe for human consumption out of 61 samples collected from different cities as per its quarterly report (January to March) issued today.

The government through Ministry of Science and Technology has designated the task to PCRWR for quarterly monitoring of bottled/mineral water brands and publicize the results in the best interest of public health.

For the last quarter (January to March, 2020), 61 samples of Mineral/Bottled water brands were collected from Tando Jam, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Islamabad, Muzaffarabad, Multan and Karachi, said a news release issued here.

Comparison of test results with permissible limits of Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) has revealed that seven brands were found unsafe for human consumption.

Three of them (i.e. NFS, Super Natural and Hibba) were found to be unsafe due to presence of excessive levels of sodium ranging from 66-86 mg/L than PSQCA bottled water quality standard for sodium (50 mg/L) and two brands (i.e. Dropice and AQUALUS) were found unsafe due to lower level of pH (6.09-6.16).

Whereas two brands (i.e. Aqua Royals and Aqua Natural) were found to be unsafe due to bacterial contamination.

The detailed report is available on PCRWR website www.pcrwr.gov.pk

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Technology Water Sialkot Muzaffarabad Tando Jam January March 2020 From Government Best

Recent Stories

European Commissioner Johansson Says Organized Cri ..

2 minutes ago

France to unveil steps to lift virus lockdown

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

2 minutes ago

Ghost flour mills to be closed across Punjab: Seni ..

1 minute ago

Lift sanctions to prevent 'disaster' in Sudan: UN

1 minute ago

Total of COVID-19 Cases in Iran Nears 92,600, Deat ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.