Pakistan, country of consequence, wishes to develop as hub of connectivity: COAS

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir, said Pakistan was a country of consequence both from a geopolitical and geoeconomic perspective and wished to develop itself as a hub of connectivity and a gateway to Central Asia and beyond.

The Army Chief further said, "The country, however, eschews bloc politics and believes in maintaining balanced relationships with all friendly countries."

The COAS remarks came after he engaged in a candid discourse with the members of prominent US think tanks and media, according to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release issued here.

The COAS, during the interaction, put across Pakistan’s perspective on regional security, transnational terrorism, and the importance of maintaining strategic stability in South Asia.

General Asim Munir highlighted that Pakistan desired to broaden bilateral engagement with the U.S. through a long-term multi-domain partnership.

He highlighted, "His interactions during the visit to the U.S. with political and military leadership have been very positive, and he looks forward to further strengthening the relationship.

"

The COAS also highlighted, "Pakistan stood as a bulwark against transnational terrorism for decades, ensuring regional stability and global peace and security."

"It has made unparalleled contributions and sacrifices in its enduring fight against terrorism and will continue to fight till the logical end, in line with the aspirations of people in Pakistan," General Syed Asim Munir said.

The COAS also stressed the need for resolution of the Kashmir issue as per the aspirations of the people of Kashmir and the UNSC Resolutions.

He said, “Kashmir is an internationally accepted dispute, and no unilateral action can alter the nature of this dispute against the wishes of millions of people in the area."

COAS also emphatically highlighted the immediate need for ending the sufferings in Ghaza, the provision of humanitarian assistance, and the implementation of two state solutions for enduring peace in the region.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by the Ambassador of Pakistan to the US.