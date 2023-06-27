Open Menu

Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Reaffirms Credit Rating Of PMIC

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2023 | 07:45 PM

The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) has maintained the long-term and short-term entity ratings of Pakistan Microfinance Investment Company (PMIC) at 'AA' (Double A) and 'A1+' (A One Plus) respectively

The rating reflects a strong equity base, well-conceived business plans and strong ownership structure, a news release said.

The ratings denote a very low expectation of credit risk emanating from a very strong capacity for timely payment of financial commitments which is not significantly vulnerable to foreseeable events.

PMIC, incorporated in 2016, is licensed to carry out investment finance services as a Non- Banking Finance Company (NBFC) under the NBFC Rules, 2003 and NBFC Regulations 2008. The strong sponsors, Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (49%), Karandaaz (38%) and KfW, a German development Bank (13%) strengthen the financial profile of PMIC.

