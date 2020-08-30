UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Criticizes Anti-Islam Protests In Sweden, Norway

Sun 30th August 2020 | 11:10 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) Pakistan's Foreign Ministry on Sunday condemned anti-Muslim protests in Sweden and Norway, arguing that freedom of speech did not justify attacks on Islamic scriptures.

Riots broke out in the southern Swedish city of Malmo on Friday night after far-right activists burned a copy of the Quran. Clashes were reported in Oslo in neighboring Norway a day later, after a protester ripped pages from the holy book at a rally outside the parliament building.

"Pakistan strongly condemns the recent incidents of desecration of Holy Quran in Malmo Sweden & Oslo Norway. The rise of such Islamophobic occurrences goes against the spirit of any religion. Freedom of speech can't justify religious hatred," the Pakistani ministry tweeted.

The spokesperson for the ministry stressed that "ensuring respect for religious beliefs of others is a collective responsibility and is absolutely critical for global peace and prosperity."

