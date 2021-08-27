UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Crosses 50 Mln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 08:21 PM

National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Friday congratulated Pakistan for crossing 50 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Friday congratulated Pakistan for crossing 50 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

In a tweet, the NCOC urged the people to get vaccinated. In case you were due for second dose, just walk in to any vaccination center after 28 days of the first dose. "Lets make Pakistan Safe" it added.

