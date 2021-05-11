Pakistan crosses grim milestone of 19,000 deaths due to COVID-19

(@fidahassanain)

The statistics shared by NCOC show that as many as 113 people have died in different parts of the country due to Coronavirus, leading the total number of cases to 864, 557.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 11th, 2021) Pakistan has crossed the grim milestone of 19,000 deaths due to COVID-19, the latest reports say.

The Official figures show that as many as 19, 106 have died of COVID-19 in Pakistan since last year.

During last 24 hours, total 113 people have lost their lives due to the virus, leading the total number of cases to 864, 557.

According to the National Command and Opeartion Centre (NCOC), 3, 084 new cases of Coronavirus emerged in different parts of the country.

Punjab is at the top in terms of deaths and new cases of Coronavirus as 320 851 new cases of the virus have been reported there followed by Sindh 293, 426 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 124, 979 cases, Islamabad 78, 382 cases, Balochistan with 23, 534 cases, Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 17,984 and 5, 401 new cases in Gilgit-Baltistan.