Pakistan, Cuba enjoy close, cordial ties: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that Pakistan and Cuba had historically enjoyed close and cordial ties and noted that the Cuban leaders including former President Fidel Castro were held in high esteem by the people of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister was talking to the visiting Vice President of Cuba, Roberto Morales Odeja, who along with his delegation called on him at the PM Office.

The Prime Minister particularly recalled Cuba's medical assistance for the victims of 2005 earthquake and for medical education of over 900 Pakistani students, both initiatives of President Castro.

The Prime Minister added that the visit by the Cuban delegation was timely and would help reinforce the friendly relations between the two countries expand mutually beneficial collaboration in various fields.

The Prime Minister said that he was impressed by the human development in Cuba. This was part of his own vision for socio-economic development of Pakistan, he added The Cuban Vice President highlighted the excellent nature of Cuba-Pakistan relations and thanked Pakistan for close collaboration in multilateral fora.

Both the Prime Minister and the Cuban Vice President emphasized the need to build on the existing political ties and to augment bilateral economic relations in diverse areas.

The Vice President said that the Cuban side would work on specific proposals to enhance bilateral cooperation, particularly in health and trade sectors.

The Prime Minister apprised the Cuban delegation of the gross human rights violations by India in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of continued lockdown, curfew and shortages of basic amenities. He said that the international community should stand with the innocent Kashmiris in their just struggle. He reiterated that Pakistan looked forward to peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in line with the United Nations Security Council resolutions and according to the wishes of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.