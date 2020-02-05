Pakistan, Cuba should remove hurdles in trade cooperation: Mandviwalla

Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla on Tuesday said there was a potential of US$ 150 million per annum Pakistani rice export to Cuba and both the countries should expedite the process to remove hurdles in materializing the trade cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla on Tuesday said there was a potential of US$ 150 million per annum Pakistani rice export to Cuba and both the countries should expedite the process to remove hurdles in materializing the trade cooperation.

He also emphasized the need to further strengthen the existing bilateral relations between Pakistan and Cuba through enhancing parliamentary ties and cooperation in various areas of mutual interest.

The Senate deputy chairman was talking to Cuban Ambassador Gabriel Tiel Capote during a meeting here at the Parliament House, a press release said.

Mandviwalla said Pakistan placed its bilateral relations with Cuba at high esteem and "we desire to further expand mutual collaboration in trade, education and other fields.

" The two countries had supported each other in times of need and excellent cooperation existed between them at international forums.

He hoped that both Pakistan and Cuba would strive for creating a level playing field for investment and explore avenues to give boost to trade and commerce.

The Cuban envoy thanked the Senate deputy chairman for suggesting various initiatives, and agreed with his views for increasing trade and commercial ties for bilateral benefit. He also showed keen interest in importing rice from Pakistan.