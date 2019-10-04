Pakistan Customs foil bid of smuggling at JIAP, three held

A Pakistan Customs team on Friday foiled a bid of smuggling at Jinnah International Airport (JIA) and arrested three passengers and seized 48 smart phones and other things

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :A Pakistan Customs team on Friday foiled a bid of smuggling at Jinnah International Airport (JIA) and arrested three passengers and seized 48 smart phones and other things.

Sallahuddin, Saddiq Sikander and Muhammad Hussain had landed in Karachi from a Dubai flight on flight No.

EK-604 and during search customs officials recovered 48 mobile phones, 15 laptops, 9 smart wrist watches and 9 airpods of worth Rs 84 lacs, said a custom spokesperson.

Further interrogation is underway, he said.