Pakistan Customs Foils Betel Nut Smuggling Bid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2025 | 05:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Pakistan Customs has thwarted an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of hazardous betel nuts into Karachi via Northern Bypass.

According to Customs spokesperson on Monday, during a routine inspection at the Hamdard Check Post, a dumper truck arriving from Balochistan was stopped and searched. Customs staff discovered 4.

8 tons (4,800 kilograms) of illegally transported betel nuts hidden beneath crushed stone in the vehicle.

The dumper, bearing registration number TLK 144, was carrying 240 bags of betel nuts valued at Rs. 4.8 million. The vehicle itself, used in the smuggling attempt, is estimated to be worth Rs. 10 million.

Both the contraband and the truck have been shifted to the ASO warehouse.

Customs authorities have registered a case under the Customs Act, and further legal action is in progress.

