Pakistan Customs Foils Smuggling Attempt, Seizes Narcotics Worth Millions
Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2025 | 05:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Customs successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of narcotics from Balochistan to Karachi.
The operation was conducted following a tip-off, according to a spokesperson for Pakistan Customs on Monday.
Acting on the information, Customs officials were alerted about the potential smuggling of drugs in a car traveling from Balochistan to Karachi. The Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO) staff stationed at RCD Highway Northern Bypass, and Super Highway were instructed to be extra vigilant and monitor suspicious vehicles.
At the Northern Bypass, ASO officials signaled a vehicle with registration number BMS-188 to stop for inspection. However, instead of complying, the driver attempted to flee by steering the car into the riverine area adjacent to the highway.
The Customs staff at Super Highway were promptly informed and initiated a search operation in the riverine area.
After an exhaustive search, the vehicle was located. Realizing that Customs officials were closing in, the driver abandoned the car and fled the scene, evading capture.
Upon inspecting the vehicle, Customs officers discovered 84.5 kilograms of hashish concealed inside. The estimated market value of the seized drugs is Rs. 14.2 million.
Both the vehicle and the drugs were taken into custody, and a formal case has been registered. Further investigations are currently underway to trace those involved in the smuggling attempt.
Recent Stories
CBUAE issues new AED100 banknote
PITB Organizes e-Procurement Training for Judicial Magistrates
Abu Dhabi Biobank launches private cord blood banking services
Pakistan weather update: Rain expected in country's different parts before Eid-u ..
EDGE LIF establishes partnership with QuantaSim to empower local talent
Zaka becomes Pakistan’s first PMI-CP certified construction professional
UAE participates in 'G20 Trade and Investment Working Group' meeting
Three suspects arrested within two hours in Lahore gang-rape case
Punjab's Forests in Safe Hands – Drone Monitoring and Quick Response Forest Fo ..
UAE to participate in Amir of Kuwait International Shooting Championship
Imran Khan will never apologize, says Salman Akram Raja
Tahnoon bin Zayed concludes official visit to Washington
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan Customs foils smuggling attempt, seizes narcotics worth millions2 minutes ago
-
PITB organizes e-procurement training for judicial magistrates12 minutes ago
-
25 criminals held12 minutes ago
-
Awareness walk marks World TB Day12 minutes ago
-
DC visits UC 107, reviews Lahore Development Program progress22 minutes ago
-
Celebrations held on Pakistan Day22 minutes ago
-
Theatre halls to be e-monitored31 minutes ago
-
Pakistan-US ties on upward trajectory: Gilani31 minutes ago
-
Land record of 150 villages digitallized in DG Khan division32 minutes ago
-
CPO listens to public complaints32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan-China friendship based on mutual respect, shared progress: Deputy Chairman Senate32 minutes ago
-
PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal SIM issuance41 minutes ago