Pakistan Customs Foils Smuggling Attempt, Seizes Narcotics Worth Millions

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2025 | 05:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Customs successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of narcotics from Balochistan to Karachi.

The operation was conducted following a tip-off, according to a spokesperson for Pakistan Customs on Monday.

Acting on the information, Customs officials were alerted about the potential smuggling of drugs in a car traveling from Balochistan to Karachi. The Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO) staff stationed at RCD Highway Northern Bypass, and Super Highway were instructed to be extra vigilant and monitor suspicious vehicles.

At the Northern Bypass, ASO officials signaled a vehicle with registration number BMS-188 to stop for inspection. However, instead of complying, the driver attempted to flee by steering the car into the riverine area adjacent to the highway.

The Customs staff at Super Highway were promptly informed and initiated a search operation in the riverine area.

After an exhaustive search, the vehicle was located. Realizing that Customs officials were closing in, the driver abandoned the car and fled the scene, evading capture.

Upon inspecting the vehicle, Customs officers discovered 84.5 kilograms of hashish concealed inside. The estimated market value of the seized drugs is Rs. 14.2 million.

Both the vehicle and the drugs were taken into custody, and a formal case has been registered. Further investigations are currently underway to trace those involved in the smuggling attempt.

