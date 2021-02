Pakistan Customs Group officers Promoted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Officers of Pakistan Customs Service approved for Promotion from BS-20 to 21, said a notification of Cabinet Secretariat.

According to notification officers of Pakistan Customs Service approved for promotion from BS-20 to 21 are Muhammad Iqbal Bhawana, Syed Wajid Ali, Ms Rabab Sikandar, Zulfiqar Younas, Ms Shahnaz Maqbool, Ahmad Rauf and Ms Seema Raza Bokhari.

While officers of Pakistan Customs Service approved for promotion from BS-19 to 20 are Hassan Saqib Sheikh, Masood Ahmed, Fayaz Rasool Maken, Sanaullah Abro, Muhammad Tahir, Ms, Nyma Batool, Muhammad Saleem Memon, Muhammad Amir Tahahim, Yousaf Haider Orazai, Munib Sarwar, Muhammad Ismail, Farrukh Saffad, Tayyeba Kayani Moeed, and Muhammad Nayyar Shafiq.