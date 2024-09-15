- Home
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 Kg Of Crystal Meth At Jinnah International Airport, Karachi
Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) Published September 15, 2024 | 11:14 PM
Karachi (Zohaib Mansha - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15 September, 2024):
In a significant drug bust, Pakistan Customs successfully intercepted and seized 1.17 kilograms of Crystal Meth (commonly known as ICE) from a passenger attempting to smuggle the contraband through Jinnah International Airport's International Departure.
The estimated street value of the drugs is approximately PKR 20 million.
The passenger, identified as Abdul Qadir Mansori, was scheduled to fly to Bahrain via Gulf Air flight GF 0751 when his luggage was flagged by customs officers during routine baggage scanning.
Despite having passed through both ASF and ANF checks undetected, the vigilance of Pakistan Customs staff led to the discovery of the drugs, which were cleverly concealed in a hidden compartment within the passenger's luggage.
The operation was a result of coordinated efforts between Collector JIAP, Mr.
Adeem Khan, and ADC Airport, Mr. Muhammad Faysal Khan, who had earlier increased surveillance at the terminal. DC Mr. Hammad Ahmed and his team at International Departure were alerted and sensitized to the potential threat.
Following the detection, the passenger was immediately taken into custody for further interrogation.
Initial tests suggest the seized substance is methamphetamine, commonly known as ICE, though further chemical analysis is being conducted to confirm the exact nature of the drugs.
An FIR has been lodged, and investigations are underway to identify any accomplices involved in the smuggling attempt.
This seizure marks a significant win for Pakistan Customs in the ongoing battle against drug trafficking
