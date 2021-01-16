UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Customs Seizes Contraband Items Worth Over Rs.200 Millions

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 08:14 PM

Pakistan Customs seizes contraband items worth over Rs.200 millions

The Customs Hyderabad seized a large contingent of banned items in a raid at a closed oil mill in Sindh Small Mills and Industrial Area in Mirpurkhas district on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :The Customs Hyderabad seized a large contingent of banned items in a raid at a closed oil mill in Sindh Small Mills and Industrial Area in Mirpurkhas district on Saturday.In a statement, the customs apprised that smuggled cigarettes, Safina Indian gutka and non custom paid betel nuts worth between Rs.200 to Rs.

220 million were seized during the raid.The Customs also arrested Salamat Ali Lakho and Ali Abrar alias Moti during the raid.Lakho and Moti were known as kings in the market of those banned items in Mirpurkhas.

The Customs also seized the machinery preparing the local brand of Lakho and Moti under the brand name Shanti. The Customs have seized the banned items and further investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Oil Hyderabad Market Million

Recent Stories

3-day Women Squash championship to start on Jan 17 ..

2 minutes ago

12 kite sellers arrested, 1800 kites confiscated

2 minutes ago

ATC extends 2 day physical remand of double murder ..

2 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwai ..

46 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwait

2 hours ago

Informational briefing of the Minister of Foreign ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.