Pakistan Customs seizes contraband items worth over Rs.200 millions

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :The Customs Hyderabad seized a large contingent of banned items in a raid at a closed oil mill in Sindh Small Mills and Industrial Area in Mirpurkhas district on Saturday.In a statement, the customs apprised that smuggled cigarettes, Safina Indian gutka and non custom paid betel nuts worth between Rs.200 to Rs.

220 million were seized during the raid.The Customs also arrested Salamat Ali Lakho and Ali Abrar alias Moti during the raid.Lakho and Moti were known as kings in the market of those banned items in Mirpurkhas.

The Customs also seized the machinery preparing the local brand of Lakho and Moti under the brand name Shanti. The Customs have seized the banned items and further investigation is underway.