Pakistan Customs seizes goods, vehicles worth Rs327 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Customs Peshawar has seized goods and vehicles worth Rs327 million during the past three weeks, Spokesperson Federal board of Revenue (FBR) said Wednesday.

In a tweet, the spokesperson said that the customs also auctioned goods worth Rs28 million during the period.

The seized items include 11 non-duty paid (NDP) vehicles worth Rs28.2 million and 19 offending vehicles/conveyance worth Rs62.3 million.

In addition, these also included 6.089 kilograms gold worth Rs64 million; 6,696 yards of fabric worth Rs5.136 million; 30 generators of Rs6 million; 3150 mobile phones worth Rs12.6 million; 41,360 kilograms of dry fruit worth Rs69.345 million; 19,500 kilograms of betel nuts of Rs49 million and other miscellaneous goods of Rs30.3 million.