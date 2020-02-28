Pakistan Customs seizes huge quantity of Indian Kattha

The Pakistan Customs on Friday seized huge quantity of smuggled 'Kattha' (Catechu) from a godown in Shershah area of the megalopolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Customs on Friday seized huge quantity of smuggled 'Kattha' (Catechu) from a godown in Shershah area of the megalopolis.

According to a statement, the Model Custom Anti-Smuggling Organization team acting on a tip-off raided a godown and recovered 90,000 kg of Indian 'Katha' (Catechu).

An FIR has been registered and further investigations underway.