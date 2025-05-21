Pakistan Customs seizes Rs. 55.6 Million worth of smuggled foreign fabrics

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) In a major anti-smuggling operation, Pakistan Customs, with assistance from an intelligence agency and Pakistan Rangers Sindh, raided several warehouses located in Iqbal Market on M.A. Jinnah Road.

The operation was conducted after receiving credible intelligence about the presence of a large quantity of smuggled foreign sofa cloth and other imported fabrics, according to spokesperson for Pakistan Customs on Wednesday.

As a result of a joint operation, Customs Enforcement Karachi recovered a significant quantity of foreign smuggled goods, including sofa cloth, parachute fabric, woven and non-woven fabrics.

The confiscated items and their estimated market value are as follows:

Sofa/Curtain Fabric: 11,911 kg worth Rs. 36.93 million

Parachute Fabric: 4,806 kg worth Rs. 8.27 million

Woven Fabric: 4,333 kg worth Rs. 7.55 million

Non-Woven Fabric: 4,572 kg worth Rs. 2.85 million

Total weight: 25,622 kilograms

Total estimated value: Rs. 55.61 million

The seized goods have been transported to the ASO warehouse, and a case has been registered for further investigation.