UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Customs Seizes Rs 58 Bln Smuggled Goods

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 05:37 PM

Pakistan Customs seizes Rs 58 bln smuggled goods

Pakistan Customs has seized smuggled goods amounting to Rs 58 billion during the fiscal year 2020-21 as comparing to Rs 36 billion during corresponding period

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Customs has seized smuggled goods amounting to Rs 58 billion during the fiscal year 2020-21 as comparing to Rs 36 billion during corresponding period.

The functioning and procedures of Pakistan Customs has been fully automated for better controls, transparency and facilitation to tax payers.

Pakistan Customs was taking all requisite measures to control smuggling in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, said official source. Furthermore, some of Rs 341.979 billion was collected on traditional transit items owing to stringent counter-smuggling measures.

Logistics/combat worthy vehicles would be provided to Pakistan Customs for effective patrolling and enforcement.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan Vehicles All Billion

Recent Stories

Australian Paia'aua extends Toulon stay

Australian Paia'aua extends Toulon stay

1 minute ago
 England to play Covid-delayed India Test in 2022 - ..

England to play Covid-delayed India Test in 2022 - ECB

1 minute ago
 Price of chicken, pulses, other food items go down ..

Price of chicken, pulses, other food items go down

5 minutes ago
 Fines imposed on 13 petrol pump owners

Fines imposed on 13 petrol pump owners

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner stresses officers to provide better s ..

Commissioner stresses officers to provide better services to people

5 minutes ago
 Spain Arrests Polish Criminals Accused of $256Mln ..

Spain Arrests Polish Criminals Accused of $256Mln Fraud - Police

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.