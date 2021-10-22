Pakistan Customs seizes Rs 58 bln smuggled goods

Pakistan Customs has seized smuggled goods amounting to Rs 58 billion during the fiscal year 2020-21 as comparing to Rs 36 billion during corresponding period

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Customs has seized smuggled goods amounting to Rs 58 billion during the fiscal year 2020-21 as comparing to Rs 36 billion during corresponding period.

The functioning and procedures of Pakistan Customs has been fully automated for better controls, transparency and facilitation to tax payers.

Pakistan Customs was taking all requisite measures to control smuggling in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, said official source. Furthermore, some of Rs 341.979 billion was collected on traditional transit items owing to stringent counter-smuggling measures.

Logistics/combat worthy vehicles would be provided to Pakistan Customs for effective patrolling and enforcement.

