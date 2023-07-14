Pakistan Customs Service officers of BPS-21 transferred

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Director General Customs academy of Pakistan, Karachi Dr Zulfikar Ali Chaudhary has been transferred to the Directorate General of Post Clearance Audit and Internal Audit, Karachi (stationed at Islamabad) as its Director General.

According to a notification issued by the Federal board of Revenue, two officers of the Pakistan Customs Service office were transferred and posted to their designated positions.

The director General of the Directorate General of Post Clearance Audit and Internal Audit, Karachi, Abdul Qadir Memon was transferred from his current position to the Customs Academy of Pakistan, Karachi as its Director General.