Pakistan cuts trade ties with India, closes Wagah border; threatens Simla accord exit, calls water usurpation 'Act of War'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Pakistan on Thursday announced to suspend the trade ties with India, close Wagah Border crossing, downgrading of diplomatic ties and warned of holding all bilateral accords in abeyance, calling any attempt to usurp its water rights as an "act of war."

The decisions were taken in the meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed the national security environment and the regional situation, particularly in the wake of Pahalgam attack in the Anantnag District of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on April 22, 2025.

The committee expressed concern over the loss of tourists’ lives, and reviewed the Indian measures announced on April 23, 2025 and termed them "unilateral, unjust, politically motivated, extremely irresponsible and devoid of legal merit."

Rejecting the Indian announcement to hold the binding Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, the top security body observed that water was a "vital national interest" of Pakistan, and a lifeline for its 240 million people which would be safeguarded at all costs.

"Any attempt to stop or divert the flow of water belonging to Pakistan as per the Indus Waters Treaty, and the usurpation of the rights of lower riparian, will be considered as an Act of War and responded with full force across the complete spectrum of National Power," the committee declared.

It said that noting the reckless and irresponsible behaviour of India in total disregard of international conventions, UN Security Council Resolutions and international obligations at will, "Pakistan shall exercise the right to hold all bilateral agreements with India including but not limited to Simla Agreement in abeyance, till India desists from its manifested behaviour of fomenting terrorism inside Pakistan; trans-national killings; and non-adherence to international law and UN Resolutions on Kashmir.

"

The committee decided that Pakistan would close down the Wagah Border Post, with immediate effect suspending all cross-border transit from India through this route without exception. However, those who have crossed with valid endorsements may return through that route immediately but not later than April 30, 2025.

Pakistan announced the suspension of all visas under the SAARC visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) issued to Indian nationals and deems them cancelled with immediate effect, with the exception of Sikh religious pilgrims.

The Indian nationals currently in Pakistan under SVES have been asked to exit within 48 hours, excluding Sikh pilgrims.

Pakistan declared the Indian Defence, Naval and Air Advisors in Islamabad persona non grata, directing them to leave Pakistan immediately but not later than April 30, 2025. Annulling the said posts in the Indian High Commission, the support staff of these advisors have also been directed to return to India

Pakistan also announced to reduce the strength of Indian High Commission in Islamabad to 30 diplomats and staff members, with effect from end of this April.

"Pakistan’s airspace will be closed with immediate effect for all Indian owned or Indian operated airlines. All trade with India including to and from any third country through Pakistan, is suspended forthwith," the committee decided.

