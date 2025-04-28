Pakistan, Czech Republic discuss energy innovation, mineral development cooperation

Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik and David Muller, Director General at the Czech Republic’s Ministry of Industry and Trade, on Monday discussed potential partnerships in energy innovation and mineral resource development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik and David Muller, Director General at the Czech Republic’s Ministry of Industry and Trade, on Monday discussed potential partnerships in energy innovation and mineral resource development.

The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation in areas such as oil and gas exploration, carbon capture, clean coal technologies, coal gasification, and mining sector collaboration, according to a news release.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to sustainable energy solutions and technological exchange.Highlighting Pakistan’s efforts to modernize its energy infrastructure, Pervaiz Malik emphasized the importance of reducing the environmental impact.

He said that Czech expertise in clean coal technology and carbon capture could greatly support Pakistan’s transition towards cleaner energy.

He said that Pakistan is working to lower electricity costs by shifting from imported coal to indigenous coal for power generation.

"Pakistan is keen to build cooperation and strengthen its investment capabilities," he said, adding that the country is currently undergoing a bidding round for exploration activities, both onshore and offshore.

He also mentioned that Europe represents a significant market for Pakistan. "We are working to expand trade and foster partnerships to increase trade volume," he added.

David Muller, speaking on the occasion, said, "The Czech Republic sees great potential for collaboration with Pakistan in energy and other sectors. We are eager to explore mutually beneficial opportunities and share our technological expertise."

He said that investment opportunities in Pakistan’s mineral sector would be shared with Czech companies. He said, team of Geological Survery of Pakistan will be connected with the geological survey of Czek Republic to explore technology exchange and expertise sharing.

The meeting was also attended by Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Pakistan Ladislav Steinhübel, Deputy Head of Mission at the Czech Embassy, Chairman of Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC) Shamsuddin Sheikh, Managing Director PMDC Asad Ahmad, Joint Secretary of the Petroleum Division Shehbaz Tahir, and other senior officials.