Pakistan, Czech Republic Explore Cooperation In Public Procurement
Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Officials from Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA), Pakistan held a bilateral meeting with a delegation from the European Union (EU) and the Foreign Trade Section of the Czech Republic’s Ministry of Industry and Trade on Tuesday to discuss potential cooperation in public procurement.
The meeting was held on the sidelines of the inaugural session of the Pak-Czech Joint Commission.
The PPRA team was headed by acting Managing Director Dr. M. Aslam Waseem, while the visiting foreign delegation was led by David Müller, Director General EU and Foreign Trade Section of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic. He was accompanied by Ladislav Steinhubel, Ambassador of the Czech Republic in Islamabad, and senior representatives of Czech business firms.
The discussion focused on the legal and regulatory framework for public procurement in Pakistan, focusing to understand procurement procedures along with the e-procurement platform.
The delegation expressed interest in potential joint business ventures to participate in public procurement.
During the briefing, Dr. M. Aslam Waseem highlighted that PPRA facilitates open bidding policy, with no preferential treatment allowed under its regulatory framework. He informed that PPRA has successfully implemented e-Pak Acquisition & Disposal System (e-PADS) which has automated the entire procurement process. “Foreign vendors can register themselves with this modern electronic procurement platform within 24 hours following a verification by the Federal board of Revenue and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan”, he added.
He further emphasized that PPRA is committed to align itself with international standards of procurement and ensure active participation in global forums. He highlighted PPRA’s grievance redressal system, an important function and a mechanism to raise suppliers' confidence, aiming to enhance efficiency and transparency in public procurement.
Recent Stories
Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore
PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge
Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..
Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers
Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..
Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..
Fasset Secures Sandbox License to Launch Pakistan’s First Tokenized Gold Solut ..
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near LoC
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025
Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif Aslam dazzles fans with his reso ..
Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzling young imaginations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore6 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi hails lawyers' role in national development6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Czech Republic explore cooperation in public procurement6 minutes ago
-
UN hands over restored bridges to strengthen community resilience in Swat6 minutes ago
-
Lawmakers call for national unity to deliver 'a resolute response to India'6 minutes ago
-
Sardar Yousaf pays tribute to late Maulana Qari Baqi6 minutes ago
-
Senate body focuses on MRI availability at FGPC Islamabad6 minutes ago
-
Japanese delegation visits SAU to strengthen collaboration in sustainable farming and farmer capacit ..7 minutes ago
-
Dengue larvae detected in city park7 minutes ago
-
Bibi Pakdaman Urs to begin from May 117 minutes ago
-
Youth killed in road accident17 minutes ago
-
MPA concerned over poor sanitation17 minutes ago