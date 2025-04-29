Open Menu

Pakistan, Czech Republic Explore Cooperation In Public Procurement

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2025 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Officials from Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA), Pakistan held a bilateral meeting with a delegation from the European Union (EU) and the Foreign Trade Section of the Czech Republic’s Ministry of Industry and Trade on Tuesday to discuss potential cooperation in public procurement.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the inaugural session of the Pak-Czech Joint Commission.

The PPRA team was headed by acting Managing Director Dr. M. Aslam Waseem, while the visiting foreign delegation was led by David Müller, Director General EU and Foreign Trade Section of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic. He was accompanied by Ladislav Steinhubel, Ambassador of the Czech Republic in Islamabad, and senior representatives of Czech business firms.

The discussion focused on the legal and regulatory framework for public procurement in Pakistan, focusing to understand procurement procedures along with the e-procurement platform.

The delegation expressed interest in potential joint business ventures to participate in public procurement.

During the briefing, Dr. M. Aslam Waseem highlighted that PPRA facilitates open bidding policy, with no preferential treatment allowed under its regulatory framework. He informed that PPRA has successfully implemented e-Pak Acquisition & Disposal System (e-PADS) which has automated the entire procurement process. “Foreign vendors can register themselves with this modern electronic procurement platform within 24 hours following a verification by the Federal board of Revenue and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan”, he added.

He further emphasized that PPRA is committed to align itself with international standards of procurement and ensure active participation in global forums. He highlighted PPRA’s grievance redressal system, an important function and a mechanism to raise suppliers' confidence, aiming to enhance efficiency and transparency in public procurement.

