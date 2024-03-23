Open Menu

Pakistan Day; A Bright Chapter Of Freedom Movement: Mohsin Naqvi

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2024 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi in his message on Pakistan Day said on Saturday that Pakistan Day is a bright chapter of freedom movement.

On March 23, 1940, the foundation was laid to realize the dream of an independent country, said Mohsin Naqvi adding that Today we are free, but this freedom is the result of many sacrifices, efforts and hard work.

He wrote in his message that as a nation, we pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam and the leaders of the Muslim League who passed the Pakistan Resolution under his leadership.

The resolution passed in the historic Minto Park meeting became the basis for the establishment of Pakistan, he said.

March 23 is the day of building passions and realizing dreams, the minister further said adding that the journey to freedom is never easy, to reach the destination of Pakistan, one had to go through rivers of fire and blood.

Under the enthusiastic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the struggle for a separate homeland was successful by making numerous sacrifices, he added.

He further said that If the different races, different tribes and different sects living in the subcontinent had not decided to become one nation, then the miracle of Pakistan would never have appeared.

The journey from creation of Pakistan to construction of Pakistan continues gradually, he said adding that at this stage, every member of the nation has to go ahead and play his role.

“As a nation we have to show responsibility by understanding the current challenges of Pakistan” Mohsin Naqvi said.

By adopting the passion, determination and solidarity of March 23, 1940, we will take the country forward, Mohsin Naqvi said.

More Stories From Pakistan