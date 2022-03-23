Pakistan Day a source of pride for all Pakistanis, says CM Balochistan

Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudus said on Wednesday that 23 March is a great day in the history of the subcontinent and a source of pride for all Pakistanis

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudus said on Wednesday that 23 March is a great day in the history of the subcontinent and a source of pride for all Pakistanis.

In his message on the eve of Pakistan Day, the CM Balochistan said that 23 March 1940 proved to be a milestone in the struggle of the Muslims of India towards Pakistan. "Pakistan Day is in fact a common reflection of Tadbar Quaid and Fikr Iqbal," he said, adding that it reminds us of the leader's understanding, firm conviction and full support of political strategy and practical struggle.

CM recalled that on this historic day, a separate Muslim state has been established on the world map. The struggle of our great leaders teaches a lesson of patriotism to every Pakistani.

Stressing the need for creating unity among all ranks to achieve the goals of great leaders of Pakistan, CM said, "we have to promote collectivism and common approach in order to tackle the challenges facing the country".