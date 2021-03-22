Pakistan Day, an occasion to revive commitment for Pakistan development, says Fakhar Imam

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Federal minister for national food security and research Syed Fakhar Imam on Monday said that Pakistan Day was an occasion for every individual to revive commitment to work for Pakistan's development.

Pakistan was facing different problems including foreign debt and its time that we all should get united, nurture and propagate a national thinking and move forward with renewed enthusiasm to materialize the dream of a prosperous and self-reliant Pakistan, said the minister in a statement in line with upcoming Pakistan Day celebrations scheduled for Tuesday, March 23.

Syed Fakhar Imam said, it was high time for every individual to ponder over why Pakistan was behind those countries which were liberated after Pakistan emerged on the world map.

He said:"Nation must follow the spirit and thinking of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to transform country as per Quaidé vision." Federal minister said, there was no dearth of resources including food in the country and added: "Äll it needed was a thinking and craving to move forward." Pakistan would take strides by leaps and bounds once this thinking penetrated our thought process, he added.

Fakhar Imam said that government was striving hard to provide relief to the farming community. He said, it was for the first time that any government fixed the price of wheat at Rs 1800 per Maunds and termed it as a gift from Prime Minister Imran Khan to the farmers on Pakistan Day.