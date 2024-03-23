Pakistan Day being celebrated with patriotic zeal

The nation is celebrating Pakistan Day on Saturday showing patriotic zeal and fervor, reaffirming the commitment to work hard for the development, stability, and unity of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) The nation is celebrating Pakistan Day on Saturday showing patriotic zeal and fervor, reaffirming the commitment to work hard for the development, stability, and unity of Pakistan.

This day is celebrated to commemorate the Lahore Resolution passed on March 23, 1940 and the adoption of the first Constitution of Pakistan on March 23, 1956 making Pakistan the world’s first Islamic Republic.

Pakistan Resolution was passed by the then Indian Muslim League, led by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, at the Minar-e-Pakistan Lahore on 23 March 1940, that called for establishing an independent federation, to be named Pakistan, comprising provinces with a Muslim majority located in north-western and north-eastern regions of British-controlled territories in India.

The day dawned with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salute in provincial capitals while special prayers were offered in mosques after Fajr prayers for the prosperity and solidarity of the country.

The national flag was hoisted on major government buildings.

The main feature of the day is the grand military parade in Islamabad where contingents of three armed forces and other security forces conducted march past while fighter planes presented aerobatic maneuvers.

Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman Al Saud was the guest of honour in today’s event while the contingents of China and Azerbaijan are also being featured in the parade.

An investiture ceremony is being held at Aiwan-e-Sadar in the afternoon where President Asif Ali Zardari will confer awards and medals to personalities for their outstanding contribution in different fields.