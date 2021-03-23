UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Day Celebrated Across KP With Enthusiasm

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 06:40 PM

Pakistan Day celebrated across KP with enthusiasm

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Day was celebrated across Khyber Pakthunkhwa, including the merged tribal districts on Tuesday with great enthusiasm amid coronavirus pandemic.

The day dawned with a 21-gun salute in the provincial capital, and special prayers in mosques in the province for progress and prosperity of Pakistan, liberation of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and eradication of COVID-19.

Flag hoisting ceremonies were held in all 35 districts of KP including Peshawar, to commemorate the historic 'Lahore Resolution' passed on March 23, 1940 that eventually led to the creation of Pakistan within seven years.

The national flag was hoisted atop of all important and historic buildings, including the KP Assembly, Peshawar High Court, Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police offices, Islamia College Peshawar and University of Peshawar etc.

The govt offices and buildings were decorated with colourful lights and buntings.

Inspite of closures of education institutions due to 3rd wave of coronavirus, different online programmes were held, including debate, painting, poetry, articles and feature writing competitions among the students in order to create awareness among younger generation about importance of Pakistan Day and sacrifices rendered by the forefathers for the creation of Pakistan.

The children took keen interest in models of Islamia College Peshawar, Minar e Pakistan, Ziyarat Residency and Quaid e Azam tomb and purchased the same for the relatives and friends.

Great enthusiasm was witnessed among the children and youth to buy national flags, badges, models and stickers in stalls established at different corners of the city.

The people decorated their vehicles, motorcycles, cars and motorbikes, besides houses, bazaars and markets to express their love for the country.

Pakistan Day events were also held in all 35 districts including Chitral, DI Khan, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Shangla, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Swabi, Nowshera, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Mardan, Charsadda including seven tribal districts of South Waziristan, Bajaur, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurrum and Mohmand.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan while paying rich tributes to the heroes of Pakistan Movement, said the Pakistan Resolution, which was passed on March 23, 1940, had set a clear direction for the Muslims of Subcontinent to achieve a separate homeland.

He said the government would continue working to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state as envisioned by Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

