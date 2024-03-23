Pakistan Day Celebrated At Civil Defense Office
Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2024 | 06:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Pakistan Day was celebrated with full zeal and zest at the Civil Defense Office here Saturday. In a simple but impressive ceremony, President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Saqib Rafiq was the chief guest.
During the ceremony, national anthem was played. The chief guest along with Raja Amir Iqbal, Additional Chief Warden, Civil Defence hoisted the national flag.
Earlier, upon arrival at Civil Defence Office, a smartly turned around contingent of the Civil Defence presented guard of honour to the chief guest.
The chief guest was given a detailed briefing by Civil Defence officials at control room on Civil Defense response, firefighting equipment, and bomb disposal to deal with emergency situation. The chief guest lauded the preparedness and professionalism of the civil Defence officials.
Later, floral wreath was also laid on the memorial of police martyrs at the police headquarters.
Civil Defense Officer Talib Hussain, Deputy Chief Warden M. Zahid, Vice President RCCI Faisal Shehzad along with Other Civil Defense members and volunteers were also present on the occasion.
