Pakistan Day Celebrated At Embassies With Traditional Zeal, Fervour

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2023 | 07:51 PM

Pakistan Day celebrated at embassies with traditional zeal, fervour

Ceremonies were held at embassies of Pakistan in different parts of the world on Thursday to mark Pakistan Day with traditional zeal and fervour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ):Ceremonies were held at embassies of Pakistan in different parts of the world on Thursday to mark Pakistan Day with traditional zeal and fervour.

Pakistani embassies' staff and their families and Pakistani community celebrated the Day in India, Russia, Belgium, United Arab Emirates and other countries. Pakistani flag was hoisted and the national anthem was played on the occasion.

Messages of President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were read out. The president and prime minister in their respective messages congratulated the nation and paid tributes to the dynamic and visionary leadership of the founding fathers of the nation. They reaffirmed their commitment to make tireless efforts to realize the vision of the founding fathers to make Pakistan a strong and prosperous country.

At the ceremonies, photo exhibitions were held to highlight the Pakistan Movement and special cakes were cut.

Special documentaries were screened which shone light on key moments of the struggle for Pakistan including the historic passage of Pakistan Resolution in Lahore on 23 March, 1940.

In India, the High Commission of Pakistan, New Delhi, celebrated the day. Salman Sharif, Charg� d' Affaires, raised Pakistan's flag to the tune of national anthem at an elegant flag-hoisting ceremony at the Chancery's Lawns.

Congratulating the people of Pakistan on the historic day, Salman Sharif paid glowing tribute to the founding fathers and martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the quest for Pakistan's independence.

He lauded the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who led a heroic struggle that culminated in the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of Indian sub-continent and put Pakistan on the map of the world.

He highlighted that Pakistan had faced many challenges in the last 75 years, but the nation's pursuit for progress continued with the same spirit today as it was when the country was founded in 1947. He underlined Pakistan's crucial role in the world and acknowledged the valiant contribution of thousands of Pakistanis, particularly brave soldiers of the armed forces and law enforcement agencies, in the defence of the motherland against internal and external threats.

In Moscow, Pakistan's ambassador to Russia Shafqat Ali Khan presided over the ceremony and hoisted the Pakistani flag.

In Brussels, Charge d' Affairs, Syed Faraz Hussain Zaidi hoisted the national flag at the Chancery building.

In Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Pakistani ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, highlighted the significance of the national day. He also requested Pakistani community to promote tourism and investment opportunities in Pakistan among the nationals and residents of the UAE.

The ambassador also expressed satisfaction on the upward trajectory of Pakistan-UAE relations and thanked the government of the UAE and its leadership for their friendship.

