Pakistan Day celebrated at High Commission in Malaysia with enthusiasm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Pakistan Day was celebrated at High Commission of Pakistan in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia with great national zeal and enthusiasm on Sunday.

A large number of members of the Pakistani community, representing various walks of life, attended the flag-hoisting ceremony held at the High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, said a press release issued here by Press Information Department (PID).

Malaysian friends of Pakistan also participated at the event. High Commissioner Syed Ahsan Raza Shah raised the national flag, while the National Anthem was sung in unison by the gathered audience.

In his address, the High Commissioner paid tribute to the sacrifices made by the nation’s forefathers in the struggle for Pakistan’s independence.

He honoured the legacy of the founding father, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and emphasized that the day served to reinvigorate the spirit of the nation.

He encouraged fellow Pakistanis to work towards the progress and prosperity of their homeland, affirming that National Day should inspire all Pakistanis to dedicate themselves further to the nation’s shared success, as the national flag symbolizes the collective hopes and aspirations of the people.

The High Commissioner also highlighted the strong, historic bilateral ties between Pakistan and Malaysia, rooted in shared heritage, and culture.

He expressed confidence that these relations would continue to deepen in the years ahead.

Syed Ahsan Raza Shah expressed immense pride in the contributions of the Pakistani community to Malaysia’s remarkable progress and prosperity, recognizing them as a living bridge between the two countries.

He commended the community for their unwavering love for their homeland and their commitment for supporting Pakistan’s development.

Additionally, the High Commissioner noted that on this day we must also remember the sacrifices the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) who continue to face atrocities and human rights violations. He reiterated that Pakistan stands firmly with the Kashmiri people in their rightful struggles for self-determination.

The High Commissioner also expressed his sincere gratitude to the Malaysian leadership and government for graciously hosting nearly 200,000 Pakistanis in Malaysia, who are gainfully employed across various sectors.

He acknowledged the continued support and hospitality extended to the Pakistani community, recognizing their valuable contribution to Malaysia’s economic and social development.

The ceremony concluded with prayers for Pakistan’s continued progress, prosperity, and unity.