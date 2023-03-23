Pakistan Day celebrated at ISRA University

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :The ISRA University, Hyderabad organised a seminar and a walk themed "National Integration: the Way to Prosperous Pakistan" on Thursday in connection with Pakistan Day.

Vice Chancellor ISRA University Prof. Dr Nazir Ashraf Laghari led the walk from Block A to the Isra University auditorium.

Later, at the seminar, the VC congratulated the students for being part of "this beautiful and independent homeland". He explained that 23rd March was an important day in the life of every Pakistani.

He said that national integration was the awareness of a common identity amongst the citizens of a country.

"Though we belong to different castes, religions and regions and speak different languages, we recognise the fact that we are all one," Dr Laghari added.

The VC said Pakistan was a multiethnic, multicultural, multilingual, and multi-religious society, where people of all ethnic, cultures, languages, religious groups and belonging to different provinces were living together, adding it was important for "all of us to accept different cultures and live unanimously".

The seminar was attended by a large number of Isra university dignitaries, faculty members, students, staff members and others.