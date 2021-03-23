UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Day Celebrated At Liaquat University Of Medical And Health Sciences

Muhammad Irfan 27 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 10:31 PM

Pakistan Day was celebrated in Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro on Tuesday where the national flag was hoisted by the Vice Chancellor and other honorary guests

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Day was celebrated in Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro on Tuesday where the national flag was hoisted by the Vice Chancellor and other honorary guests.

Different programs were organized by the Directorate of Students Affairs of the varsity.

According to the spokesman, the Additional Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Dr. Jamil Ahmed, Colonel Mujahid Bangash, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Bikha Ram, SSP Hyderabad/Jamshoro Abdul Salam Shaikh, Registrar Dr. Saroop Bhatia and others were present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Colonel Mujahid Bangash, Additional IG Dr Jamil Ahmed, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Bikah Ram Devrajani and others said that March 23, 1940 was a great day in the history of the subcontinent which is a proud day for the Pakistani nation.

One of the important milestones of Pakistan's independence struggle is that on this day we have to reiterate our commitment to co-operate with Pakistan as a destination for development and prosperity, they said.

"It is our responsibility to inform the new generation about the purpose of Pakistan's creation and the movement of Pakistan so that they can play their role in making the country bright and prosperous tomorrow," the police department led by Additional IG Dr. Jamil Ahmed and SSP Hyderabad / Jamshoro Abdul Salam Sheikh saluted doctors and paramedical staff for better role in the fight against COVID-19.

