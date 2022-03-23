Pakistan Day celebrated at LUMHS

A prestigious Pakistan Day ceremony was held at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :A prestigious Pakistan Day ceremony was held at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro on Wednesday.

The special guest of the program, Vice Chancellor LUMHS, Professor Dr.

Ikramuddin Ujjan hoisted the Pakistani flag to celebrate Pakistan Day.

After the flag hoisting ceremony, speech competitions were held among the students in Latif Hall and tableaux were also presented on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

Addressing the program, LUMHS Vice Chancellor Prof.

Ikramuddin Ujjan said that 23 March is a day of renewed commitment for all of us to work together for the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

He said that 23rd March was a milestone in the formation of Pakistan.

The love expressed by the students of Liaquat University for their country is commendable, he added.

LUMHS Registrar Dr. Haji Muhammad Sheikh, Director Academics Dr.

Samreen Memon, Director Student Affairs Dr. Sajjan Halepoto, Dr. Fahim Memon and others were also present on the occasion.