Pakistan Day celebrated at Pakistan Embassy

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :A flag hoisting ceremony was held to mark Pakistan Day here at the Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing on Monday.

The Pakistan Day was celebrated with simplicity in face of the outbreak of noval Coronavirus and with the pledge to fight the pandemic.

The proceedings commenced with the recitation from the Holy Quran followed by flag hoisting by the Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Naghmana Alamgir Hashmi.

Messages of the President and Prime Minister were also read on this occasion.

President Dr. Arif Alvi in his message highlighted the importance of the 23rd March in our national history as the day when Muslims of South Asia resolved to create a separate homeland under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

He paid rich tribute to the entire leadership of the freedom struggle. The President also expressed solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir and assured them of unwavering Pakistani support.

The President urged the nation to remain united in the face of the COVID-19 threat and asked all segments of the society to play their role in controlling the spread of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message said that history had validated the vision of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal for the creation of Pakistan, a separate country for the Muslims where they could live in accordance with their beliefs, traditions and culture.

The Prime Minister expressed full support for the people of Indian occupied Kashmir under complete curfew since last 231 days, for braving the state oppression.

He said that Kashmir is an unfinished agenda of the partition of subcontinent and vowed to continue support for the Kashmir cause. Prime Minister also lauded the resolve of Pakistani nation against the ordeals in the past and urged the nation to show utmost unity, discipline and passion to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

In her address, Ambassador of Pakistan said that 23rd March was a milestone in the history of Pakistan which defined the nation's destiny. She urged to draw inspiration from this day and renew the same spirit of commitment.

She lauded the resolve of the Pakistani students in china, especially in Hubei Province for facing the difficult time of COVID-19 and urged upon them to share their experience in china to fight the COVID-19 pandemic with people in Pakistan. She reiterated the resolve of the Pakistani nation to fight the coronavirus pandemic with unity, discipline and determination.

Ambassador Hashmi also highlighted the importance of Pakistan-China friendship and said that both countries share the dream of development, peace and security in the region.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, only staff members and their families attended the ceremony.