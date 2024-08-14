Pakistan Day Celebrated at SNGPL office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Pakistan Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Regional Office in Rawalpindi.

The celebrations commenced with a Guard of Honor presented by a well-coordinated contingent of security guards. Chief Engineer Allaud Din Khan attended the flag hoisting ceremony as the chief guest.

A large number of employees, including senior officials and school children, participated in the ceremony.

Following the flag hoisting, Chief Engineer Allaud Din Khan, along with CBA Senior Vice President Malik Yasir and other representatives of SNGPL's employees' union, celebrated the event by cutting a cake to commemorate the victory of the Muslims of the subcontinent in securing an independent state.

In his speech, Allaud Din Khan highlighted the significance of Pakistan Day, recalling the efforts and sacrifices of the Muslims of the subcontinent in their struggle for a free homeland.

He reiterated that, as directed by the management, SNGPL would leave no stone unturned in strengthening Pakistan's economic sector and facilitating its valued domestic consumers.

He urged all participants to make every effort to strengthen the country, making it truly an independent and self-sufficient state, he added.