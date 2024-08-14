Pakistan Day Celebrated At SNGPL Office
Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Pakistan Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Regional Office in Rawalpindi.
The celebrations commenced with a Guard of Honor presented by a well-coordinated contingent of security guards. Chief Engineer Allaud Din Khan attended the flag hoisting ceremony as the chief guest.
A large number of employees, including senior officials and school children, participated in the ceremony.
Following the flag hoisting, Chief Engineer Allaud Din Khan, along with CBA Senior Vice President Malik Yasir and other representatives of SNGPL's employees' union, celebrated the event by cutting a cake to commemorate the victory of the Muslims of the subcontinent in securing an independent state.
In his speech, Allaud Din Khan highlighted the significance of Pakistan Day, recalling the efforts and sacrifices of the Muslims of the subcontinent in their struggle for a free homeland.
He reiterated that, as directed by the management, SNGPL would leave no stone unturned in strengthening Pakistan's economic sector and facilitating its valued domestic consumers.
He urged all participants to make every effort to strengthen the country, making it truly an independent and self-sufficient state, he added.
Recent Stories
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over one million tourists flocked to Tharparkar in 15 days8 hours ago
-
Sindh Cabinet approves land allotment for Solar Parks in Karachi, Jamshoro: Sharjeel8 hours ago
-
Suspected monkeypox first case reported in Mardan8 hours ago
-
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st11 hours ago
-
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest11 hours ago
-
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production11 hours ago
-
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in upper parts till Aug 2011 hours ago
-
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children11 hours ago
-
PMDC to issue digital license certificates11 hours ago
-
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC11 hours ago
-
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"11 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab river areas11 hours ago