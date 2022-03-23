UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Day Celebrated In Badin

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2022 | 10:37 PM

Pakistan Day celebrated in Badin

Like other parts of the country, Pakistan Resolution Day was also observed in Badin with national zeal and zest on Wednesday

Like other parts of the country, Pakistan Resolution Day was also observed in Badin with national zeal and zest on Wednesday.

In this connection Pakistani flag hoisting ceremony held in Badin Gymkhana.

Addressing the ceremony Deputy Commissioner Agha Shah Nawaz Khan said that March 23 was the day of reiterating the pledge for attachment with the ideology of Pakistan which is the heritage of our forefathers who laid their lives for the sake of freedom.

He said that the purpose of celebrating Pakistan Day was to educate the young generation about the motive behind the creation of a separate homeland for Muslims and Pakistan movement so that they could play a positive role to make the country prosper. DC said that our society could only be developed through collective efforts.

