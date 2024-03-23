Pakistan Day Celebrated In DIKhan
Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2024 | 10:27 PM
Assistant Commissioner Dera Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi said that Pakistan is the only state in the world which came into existence in the name of Islam
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Dera Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi said that Pakistan is the only state in the world which came into existence in the name of islam.
Pakistan is our identity and responsibility of all of us to play our full role for the development, prosperity and security of the country by keeping aside all kinds of differences.
He expressed these views while speaking as a special guest in the prestigious ceremony organized in connection with Pakistan Day at Government Primary school No.
1 City.
On the occasion of Pakistan Day, we pay tribute to the sacrifices made by our ancestors, reaffirming our commitment to not hesitate from any sacrifice for the survival, development, and prosperity of Pakistan, the assistant Commissioner said.
The students and participents paid a rich tribute to the national heroes. Students presented tableaus and sang national songs in connection with March 23. The prizes were distributed among students.
Recent Stories
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
Pakistan Day central flag hoisting ceremony held at DC office
Nation Celebrated Pakistan Day with full zeal, fervour
PM condoles demise of former diplomat, PCB chairperson Shehryar Khah
Governor Punjab confers civil awards on 132 personalities
Armed Forces show military prowess witnessed by Saudi Defence Minister, diplomat ..
Minister stresses unity among all Pakistanis
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Jaffer Mandokhail discuss Balochistan issues
Bahawalnagar Celebrates Pakistan Day with Patriotic Fervor
PTI must choose reconciliation over confrontation: Dr. Musadik
WHH Pakistan, AGAHE organise event ON World Water Day 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying across province2 minutes ago
-
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day central flag hoisting ceremony held at DC office2 minutes ago
-
Nation Celebrated Pakistan Day with full zeal, fervour12 minutes ago
-
PM condoles demise of former diplomat, PCB chairperson Shehryar Khah7 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab confers civil awards on 132 personalities7 minutes ago
-
Armed Forces show military prowess witnessed by Saudi Defence Minister, diplomats12 minutes ago
-
Minister stresses unity among all Pakistanis7 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Jaffer Mandokhail discuss Balochistan issues7 minutes ago
-
Bahawalnagar Celebrates Pakistan Day with Patriotic Fervor7 minutes ago
-
PTI must choose reconciliation over confrontation: Dr. Musadik59 seconds ago
-
WHH Pakistan, AGAHE organise event ON World Water Day 20241 minute ago