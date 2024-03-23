Pakistan Day celebrated in DIKhan

Assistant Commissioner Dera Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi said that Pakistan is the only state in the world which came into existence in the name of Islam

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Dera Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi said that Pakistan is the only state in the world which came into existence in the name of islam.

Pakistan is our identity and responsibility of all of us to play our full role for the development, prosperity and security of the country by keeping aside all kinds of differences.

He expressed these views while speaking as a special guest in the prestigious ceremony organized in connection with Pakistan Day at Government Primary school No.

1 City.

On the occasion of Pakistan Day, we pay tribute to the sacrifices made by our ancestors, reaffirming our commitment to not hesitate from any sacrifice for the survival, development, and prosperity of Pakistan, the assistant Commissioner said.

The students and participents paid a rich tribute to the national heroes. Students presented tableaus and sang national songs in connection with March 23. The prizes were distributed among students.