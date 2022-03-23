Pakistan day celebrated in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Day was celebrated here on Wednesday with a renewed pledge to utilize all energies and capabilities for dragging the country out of multifaceted problems and making it developed and prosperous one.

The day dawn with special prayers in mosques after Fajr prayers for the solidarity and prosperity of the nation.

The main flag hoisting ceremony was held at Metropolitan Corporation Complex near Station Chowk where Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad along with City Police Officer (CPO) Ghulam Mubasshar Mekan and MPA Firdous Rae hoisted the national flag.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Tanveer Ahmad Mali, SSP Operations Muhammad Abdullah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District education Authority (DEA) Ali Ahmad Siyan, CEO Health Dr Bilal Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf, Managing Director (MD) Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) Bilal Firoz and others were also present on the occasion.

The participants of the ceremony recited national anthem while a smartly turned out contingent of police presented salute.

The DC also cut cake to celebrate the Pakistan Day while colorful balloons and pigeons were released in the air.

Expressing his views, Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad said the entire nation was celebrating the Pakistan Day with unity as it was the historical day when the resolution for the independence of Pakistan was passed.

He vowed that Pakistan would be made welfare state on the pattern of Riyasat-e-Madina by following the golden principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

City Police Officer (CPO) Ghulam Mubasshar Mekan said that 23rd March 1940 was a turning point for the Muslims of subcontinent and Pakistan became into existence after a short span of 7 years with organized struggle and untiring efforts of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his team. He said that Pakistan was achieved after numerous sacrifices.

MPA Firdous Rae also paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Pakistan Movement and said that law enforcement agencies were rendering sacrifices to root out the menace of terrorism from the country. "We will make Pakistan a citadel of peace with joint efforts of the nation", she added.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad along with CPO Ghulam Mubasshar Mekan and MPA Firdous Rae led a march past which started from Station Chowk.

The participants holding banners and placards marched on various city roads up to Zila Council Chowk.

A large number of schoolchildren and activists of civil society participated in the march past.

Later, special "Dua" was offered for the solidarity, progress and prosperity of the countrywhile sweets were also distributed among the participants.