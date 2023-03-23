UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Day Celebrated In Khairpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Pakistan Day celebrated in Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Speakers at a function said that March 23 was an unforgettable day in Pakistan's national history, as the Day marked the momentous occasion when people resolved to struggle for an independent state based on principles of equality and justice.

They were addressing the function in connection with Pakistan Day, organized by district administration Khairpur at Government Naz High school Khairpur on Thursday.

Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khairpur, Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa urged the new generation to equip them with the latest knowledge and adopt positive approach and thinking about the society and follow moral and spiritual values.

We must know that our strength comes from the diversity of our community, and our culture of inclusion of people of all backgrounds, he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Zafar Abbas Abbasi, District Officer (education), Ahmed Ali Rajpar, Head Master, Shuhabuddin Indhar, Director Usher, Saleem Tanwari, representatives of Scouts, NGOs and students attended the event.

The students presented beautiful patriotic songs, tabloues and a skit on interfaith harmony and national unity.

The DC wished the students happiness and best of knowledge so that they could work for the progress, prosperity and stability of their country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Pakistan Day Progress Khairpur March Moral Event All From Government Best Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Babar Azam receives Sitara-e-Imtiaz Award

Babar Azam receives Sitara-e-Imtiaz Award

2 minutes ago
 UAE participates in the GCC Common Market Committe ..

UAE participates in the GCC Common Market Committee meetings

13 minutes ago
 ERC continues supporting earthquake victims in Lat ..

ERC continues supporting earthquake victims in Latakia, Syria

58 minutes ago
 Multan Sultans manager banned for a match

Multan Sultans manager banned for a match

1 hour ago
 vivo Pledges Continued Innovation for Pakistani Us ..

Vivo Pledges Continued Innovation for Pakistani Users on Pakistan Resolution Day

1 hour ago
 ERC distributes Ramadan baskets to quake-affected ..

ERC distributes Ramadan baskets to quake-affected people in Syria

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.