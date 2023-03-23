Pakistan Day celebrated in Khairpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Speakers at a function said that March 23 was an unforgettable day in Pakistan's national history, as the Day marked the momentous occasion when people resolved to struggle for an independent state based on principles of equality and justice.

They were addressing the function in connection with Pakistan Day, organized by district administration Khairpur at Government Naz High school Khairpur on Thursday.

Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khairpur, Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa urged the new generation to equip them with the latest knowledge and adopt positive approach and thinking about the society and follow moral and spiritual values.

We must know that our strength comes from the diversity of our community, and our culture of inclusion of people of all backgrounds, he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Zafar Abbas Abbasi, District Officer (education), Ahmed Ali Rajpar, Head Master, Shuhabuddin Indhar, Director Usher, Saleem Tanwari, representatives of Scouts, NGOs and students attended the event.

The students presented beautiful patriotic songs, tabloues and a skit on interfaith harmony and national unity.

The DC wished the students happiness and best of knowledge so that they could work for the progress, prosperity and stability of their country.