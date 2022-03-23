Pakistan Day celebrated in Kohlu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Like other parts of the country, a flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Deputy Commissioner's Office in Kohlu to celebrate Pakistan Resolution Day with enthusiasm.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country, a flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Deputy Commissioner's Office in Kohlu to celebrate Pakistan Resolution Day with enthusiasm.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohlu Qurban Magsi hoisted the National flag while special events were organized at Government Boys Model High school and Government Girls Model High School.

Deputy Commissioner Qurban Ali Magsi while addressing the students and teachers said that we as nation should pledge to follow on principle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah despite we have to take practical steps to achieve freedom from the challenges of corruption, terrorism and other crimes.

He appreciated the students for delivering their speeches and presenting tableau shows regarding important of Pakistan Day.