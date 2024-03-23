Pakistan Day Celebrated In KP With National Zeal, Enthusiasm
Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2024 | 06:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Like other parts of the country, Pakistan Day was celebrated with national enthusiasm in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and merged districts with a vow to collectively work for progress, development and prosperity of the mother-land.
The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for solidarity, sovereignty and integrity of the country. Seminars, declamation contest, rallies and functions to mark the day were held in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wherein speakers highlighted the importance of Pakistan Day and tireless struggle of forefathers to get a separate homeland for Muslims of subcontinent.
Art exhibitions and programs were also held in schools of different districts highlighting importance of the day. tv channels, Radios stations and newspapers also aired and published special programs to commemorate Pakistan Day.
In a message issued here, Advisor to Chief Minister on Youth Affairs, Syed Fakar Jehan said that Pakistan Day reminds us the matchless sacrifices of Muslims leaders that resulted in creation of a separate homeland for Muslims living in subcontinent.
He said that we should reiterate pledge on the day to take forward vision of our forefathers and work for betterment of country and its people.
A ceremony to celebrate Pakistan Day was held in The Educators school Al Noor Campus Baghdda Mardan. addressing the ceremony, General Secretary Radio Broadcaster Association, Ajmal Shah informed people about the reasons behind creation of Pakistan and tireless struggle of Mulsim leaders.
He urged people to shun difference and work for progress and prosperity of the country. Programs including declamation contests, tableaus and national songs competition were also held on the occasion.
Assistant Commissioner Upper Orakzai, Imtiaz Ali Shah led a rally at Khalju to mark Pakistan Day. The rally was participated by large number of people, teachers, students and local elders.
District administration Kurram held a flag hoisting ceremony in connection with Pakistan Day in Governor Cottage Parachinar.
Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Kurram, Javaid Mehsud highlighted sacrifices of people for the motherland and urged people to work for development of the country.
APP/mds/
