Pakistan-Day celebrated in Larkana Region

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country, the Pakistan Day was celebrated on Wednesday, throughout the Larkana with great zeal, enthusiasm and national spirit and a renewed pkledge to safeguard freedom to make the country a strong , progressive and prosperous welfare state.

The day began with special prayers in all the places of the worships in the Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore, Kandhkot for the integrity, solidarity and prosperity of the country and well-being of people and prayers were also offered for the success of the struggle of Kashmiris for self-determination.

In the evening, illumination was arranged at the government and private buildings, National Flag were also hoisted on public and private buildings throughout the five districts.

Flag hoisting ceremonies were held at a number of places in all the District Headquarters and the hoisting of the National Flag was performed by the Deputy Commissioners, District Officers (DOs), officials Municipal Administrations.

Political and social organizations organized seminars and symposium in different parts of the Larkana region where the speakers highlighted the importance of historic resolution passed in Lahore by All India Muslim League on March 23, 1940 that led the creation of Pakistan in 1947.

The education Department arranged quiz and speech competitions at all big schools where the children highlighted the struggle of independence and the life of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

The children of schools also presented colorful and musical Tableaus.

In Larkana, the flag hoisting ceremony was held at Government Pilot Higher Secondary School Larkana, hundreds of people belonging to different walks of life including students, young boys and girls, citizens, district officers participated and expressed their love for the Nation's Pakistan Day(March 23rd).

Assistant Commissioner Larkana Ahmed Ali Soomro, Director Primary Education Larkana Gulsher Soomro, District Education Officer Secondary Larkana Akhtar Hussain Korejo, Principal of the School Professor Allah Bux Soomro, jointly performed the National Flag hoisting ceremony followed by singing of the National Anthem in a chorus.

The Ceremony was largely attended by the Divisional and District heads of various departments, notables of the area, students, teachers, leaders and workers of various political parties.

Earlier, a big public rally in connection of Pakistan Resolution Day was taken out from Government Pilot Higher Secondary School, jointly led by the Assistant Commissioner Larkana Ahmed Ali Soomro, Director Primary Education Larkana Gulsher Soomro, District Education Officer Secondary Larkana Akhtar Hussain Korejo.

People from all walks of life, including officers, trader's community, school students, Boy Scouts, workers of political parties, social workers, citizens and others participated in the rally.

The rally after marching on main roads of the city with banners, photos of the Quaid-i-Azam, placards and Pakistani Flags, ended at Jinnah Bagh Larkana. The participants were raising slogans Pakistan Zindabad.

Meanwhile, a rally in connection of Pakistan Resolution Day was taken out from Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana and concluded in front of Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto library Larkana, led by the Principal CMC Larkana Professor Dr. Gulzar Ahmed Shaikh, Professor Dr. Safdar Ali Shaikh, Professor Saeed Ahmed Shaikh and others.

Faculty members, Doctors, Staff members, students and others participated in the rally.

The rally after marching on main roads of the city with banners, photos of the Quaid-i-Azam, placards and Pakistani Flags, The participants were raising slogans Pakistan Zindabad.