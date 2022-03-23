UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Day Celebrated In Naushehroferoze

March 23, 2022

Pakistan day celebrated in Naushehroferoze

Like other parts of the country Pakistan day was also celebrated in Nausheferoreze with national zeal and fervour on Wednesday

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country Pakistan day was also celebrated in Nausheferoreze with national zeal and fervour on Wednesday.

The day was being celebrated to commemorate the passage of the historic Lahore Resolution on 23rd March in 1940, under which Muslims of the sub-continent set the agenda of a separate homeland for themselves.

Main ceremony held at Deputy Commissioner office park where DC Muhammad Tashfeen Alam hoisted the Pakistani flag. Contingent of Sindh Police paid salute to the National flag.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (2) Syed Amaar Hussain, Social Welfare officer Sajjad Memon and other Government officers and employees were also present.Students and Scouts of various Schools also attended the ceremony.

