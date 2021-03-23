Pakistan Day celebrated in Niger

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :An elegant flag hoisting ceremony was held in Niamey, Niger at the Pakistani embassy on Tuesday on occasion of Pakistan's National Day.

The ceremony started with the recitation from the Holy Quran. Ambassador Ahmed Ali Sirohey hoisted the national flag along with the national anthem. Messages of the President and the Prime Minister on the auspicious occasion were also read out to the audience.

Pakistan nationals living in various parts of Niger and some prominent local dignitaries attended the event. Speaking on the auspicious occasion of National Day of Pakistan, Ahmed Ali Sirohey greeted the Pakistani brothers and sisters living in various parts of Niger and other neighboring countries.

He highlighted the importance of the day, paying rich tribute to all those, whose countless sacrifices brought about Pakistan's independence. He said it was surely an occasion for immense gratitude. "It is the day for renewing our pledge to the country and our leadership to spend our lives as envisioned by our founding fathers".

Ambassador Ahmed Ali Sirohey spoke at length about the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). He accentuated that it had been more than a year since Indian unilaterally and illegally changed status of Kashmir, with a sinister objective of depriving Kashmiris of their unique Identity and was trying to changing demography of the region.

The session was attended by a good number of Nigerians and a few Pakistani community members.

The second programme of national day of Pakistan was celebrated in collaboration with a local university. The Nigerien students sung national anthem of Pakistan. A variety show was organised and students performed on national and Nigerien songs. The Chancellor paid homage to the leaders of Pakistan who strived for freedom of Pakistan. He praised the initiative of the Ambassador of Pakistan Mr Ahmed Ali Sirohey to engage local universities.

The Ambassador Mr Ahmed Ali Sirohey in his address informed about the resolution and resultant struggle to achieve Pakistan within short span of seven years. He said that it was not easy to get independence and build a country but our leaders with the support of masses made it possible.

Pakistan has attained great successes in all fields, education, agriculture, health, irrigation and technology. He appreciated the partnership of the local university with Pakistan Embassy. He hoped that it would benefit both the countries.