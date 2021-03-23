Pakistan Day celebrated in North Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country Pakistan Day was also celebrated with national zeal and enthusiasm in district North Waziristan of the erstwhile Fata region.

In this connection special functions were organized in all tehsils of the district while the central function was held at Governor Model School, Miran Shah. Beside, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahid Ali Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance and Planning, Abdul Naseer Khan, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Adnan Ibrar, officers of line departments, local elites and students of the school attended the function at large.

On this occasion, students of the school delivered speeches and presented national songs.

Addressing the function, Deputy Commissioner (DC) North Waziristan, Shahid Ali Khan highlighted the importance of Pakistan Day in the struggle of independence and said that in fact it is the day of the renewing of commitment for every Pakistani to work more vigorously for the progress and development of the country.

He said that Pakistan has come into being after a long struggle and unforgettable sacrifices of our forefathers. He also paid tributes to the matchless sacrifices rendered by the people and security forces for the salvation of the country.

At the end of the function, the Deputy Commissioner distributed prizes amongst the best teams and players of Pakistan sports Festival.

A rally was organized in connections with Pakistan Day that begun from Speen Waam and culminated at Miran Shah Press Club.