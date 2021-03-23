UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Day Celebrated In North Waziristan

Umer Jamshaid 41 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 07:30 PM

Pakistan Day celebrated in North Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country Pakistan Day was also celebrated with national zeal and enthusiasm in district North Waziristan of the erstwhile Fata region.

In this connection special functions were organized in all tehsils of the district while the central function was held at Governor Model School, Miran Shah. Beside, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahid Ali Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance and Planning, Abdul Naseer Khan, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Adnan Ibrar, officers of line departments, local elites and students of the school attended the function at large.

On this occasion, students of the school delivered speeches and presented national songs.

Addressing the function, Deputy Commissioner (DC) North Waziristan, Shahid Ali Khan highlighted the importance of Pakistan Day in the struggle of independence and said that in fact it is the day of the renewing of commitment for every Pakistani to work more vigorously for the progress and development of the country.

He said that Pakistan has come into being after a long struggle and unforgettable sacrifices of our forefathers. He also paid tributes to the matchless sacrifices rendered by the people and security forces for the salvation of the country.

At the end of the function, the Deputy Commissioner distributed prizes amongst the best teams and players of Pakistan sports Festival.

A rally was organized in connections with Pakistan Day that begun from Speen Waam and culminated at Miran Shah Press Club.

Related Topics

Pakistan North Waziristan Governor Sports Pakistan Day Progress Independence All From Best

Recent Stories

March 23 reminds supreme sacrifices for separate h ..

6 minutes ago

Flag hoisting ceremony at Pakistan High Commission ..

6 minutes ago

Boulder Shooting Suspect Charged With 10 Counts of ..

6 minutes ago

CDA collects Rs 300 mls revenue during last month

6 minutes ago

Governor Balochistan confers civil awards

9 minutes ago

Mushtaq Ghani felicitates nation on Pakistan Day

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.