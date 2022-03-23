Pakistan Day celebrated in North Waziristan

Like other parts of the country, Pakistan Day was celebrated in all tehsils of North Waziristan with enthusiasm

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country, Pakistan Day was celebrated in all tehsils of North Waziristan with enthusiasm.

The main function was held at Governor Model school Miranshah in which Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan, Col (IS) Asif Headquarters Seven Division, District Police Officer Haqiq Hussain, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Daulat Khan Asir Utmanzai, Additional Deputy Commissioner (F) RP Khan, Riaz Khan, Assistant Commissioner Miranshah Shaukat Ali, Additional Assistant Commissioner Umar Khitab, District sports Officer Sher Ayaz, District Youth Officer Raza Khan, Line Department officers, local elders and students were attended.

Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan in his speech said that today is in fact the day of renewal of our resolve to make Pakistan a prosperous developed country.

Where every Pakistani should work day and night for the development and prosperity of the God gifted country because this country has come into existence through the tireless work and matchless sacrifices of our forefathers, he said.

At the end of the ceremony, prizes were distributed among the best teams and players of Pakistan Sports Festival.