Pakistan Day celebrated in Sanghar

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Like other parts of country Pakistan Day was celebrated in Sanghar on Tuesday.

In this connection a programme was arranged in Benazir Bhutto University where the National flag was hoisted. Among others Pakistan Army colonel Hameed Shah, Deputy Commissioner Dr Imran ul Hassan Khuwaja, Major Umair and Director University Naveed Awan also participated.

Addressing the ceremony, Col. Hameed Shah said that celebrating Pakistan Day was obligatory for every citizen and this programme was being organized to create awareness among the young generation about supreme sacrifices rendered by our forefathers for getting separate homeland which would be remembered for long time.

He further said that Armed forces as well as people have laid their lives for countering terrorist attacks. DC Imran-ul Hassan Khuwja said that keeping tradition alive, the people of Sanghar was celebrating Pakistan day in a befitting manner this year.

Later gifts were distributed among heirs of martyrs of the Pakistan Army and paid glowing tributes.