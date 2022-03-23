Pakistan Day celebrated in Shaheed Benazirabad

Like other parts of the country, Pakistan Day was celebrated at Shaheed Benazirabad with national spirit and enthusiasm on March 23

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country, Pakistan Day was celebrated at Shaheed Benazirabad with national spirit and enthusiasm on March 23.

The day dawned with special prayers for the solidarity, integrity and strength of Pakistan while rallies were taken out throughout the district in all tehsils led by Assistant Commissioners.

District administration distributed sweets among patients admitted at Thalassemia Center and prisoners lodged at District Jail. The celebrations also included tree plantation by assistant commissioners to make the country clean and green.

DC said that our country was created as a result of great sacrifices and all of us play our due role in the development of the country.

He said that 23 March is the day when the Pakistan Resolution was presented. On the other side, officials, teachers of the education department and students organized a rally that commenced from DC High school and after marching city roads concluded at Nawabshah Press Club.

The rally was led by District Education Officer Qurban Ali Rahu, Assistant Director HM Khoja library Mir Khan Zardari and Principal DC High School Javed Ahmed Unar.